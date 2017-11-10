Rugby League World Cup: Fiji 38-10 Italy

Fiji
Fiji are ranked seven in the rugby league world rankings
Rugby League World Cup on the BBC
Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea
Dates: 27 October to 2 December
Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

Fiji eased past Italy to top Group D with a 100% winning record and reach the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.

Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu scored a hat-trick and Kevin Naiqama, Henry Raiwalui, Brayden Wiliame and Marcelo Montoya also went over.

Josh Mantellato and Nathan Milone hit back for Italy.

Fiji go on to face the team that finish second in Group B - either New Zealand or Tonga, who meet on Saturday.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby league commentaries

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired