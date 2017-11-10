Levy Nzoungou: Salford Red Devils sign Toulouse Olympique prop forward

Levy Nzoungou (right) started his career in the youth system at St Helens

French prop forward Levy Nzoungou has joined Salford Red Devils.

The 19-year-old, who came through the St Helens youth system as a junior, joins from Championship Shield winners Toulouse Olympique.

Salford head coach Ian Watson said: "Levy is a big, young, athletic middle who impressed when with Toulouse.

"His strength and leg speed made him a standout performer and his attitude in defence is a clear reflection on his time with Melbourne."

Nzoungou is the Red Devils' fifth addition for the 2018 season, following the signings of Manu Vatuvei, Tyrone McCarthy, Derrell Olpherts and Gavin Bennion.