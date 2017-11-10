BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Behind the scenes as Wales prepare to face Ireland

Behind the scenes: Wales prepare to face Ireland

Watch as Wales prepare for their final 2017 Rugby League World Cup pool game in which they face Ireland in Perth, Australia before leaving the tournament.

READ MORE: Wales' Knowles 'has ability to play for England' - Noble

READ MORE:Wales make one change to face Ireland

