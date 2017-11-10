Rugby League World Cup: Wales' Knowles 'has ability to play for England' - Noble

Morgan Knowles tackles Jacob Saifiti in Wales' defeat by Fiji

Wales forward Morgan Knowles is good enough to play for England in future, according to former Great Britain coach Brian Noble.

Knowles, 21 has been Wales' best performer at the World Cup, scoring their try in the 72-6 mauling by Fiji.

Players can switch between tier-one nations such as England and tier-two teams such as Wales.

Noble said: "He's got the ability to play for England, moving forward, he's been that impressive."

He added: "He's had a great World Cup and he's rattled a few cages while being the Welsh go-to player."

However, Noble does not expect Super League Young player of the year nominee Knowles to switch allegiances.

Noble also believes the Great Britain and Irish Lions selectors should have the option of picking players from all four nations for the 2019 tour to New Zealand, with Knowles already a strong Welsh candidate.

"We should be selecting from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England for the tour," said Noble, who is part of the BBC commentary team at the Rugby League World Cup.

"Saying that, Morgan wears the Welsh shirt with honour and great respect and I'm pretty confident he'll stay in those ranks.

Brian Noble has captained and coached Great Britain

"It's a tough one, I just hope he's not on the border when he makes that decision," said Noble, who was in charge of Welsh team Celtic Crusaders in 2010.

Wales play their final match at the rugby league world cup on Sunday, in Pool C, against Ireland in Perth.

Wales head coach John Kear has made one change to his 21-man squad for their final Rugby League World Cup match against Ireland in Perth on Sunday.

Matt Seamark replaces Josh Ralph after recovering from injury while Gavin Bennion could make his Wales debut.

All 17 of the players who featured in the World Cup record 72-6 defeat by Fiji last weekend have been retained.

Kear's team lost their opening game of this tournament 50-6 against co-hosts Papua New Guinea in a sweltering Port Moresby.

By contrast, Ireland have beaten Italy 36-12, pushed PNG hard in a 14-6 defeat and have 15 Super League players in their ranks compared with Wales' four.

The Irish have to beat Wales and rely on an unlikely USA win over PNG earlier on Sunday to progress to the quarter-finals.

Wales squad: Danny Ansell, Matty Barron, Gavin Bennion, Joe Burke, Michael Channing, Courtney Davies, Ben Evans, Matty Fozard, Andy Gay, Regan Grace, Dalton Grant, Phil Joseph, Elliot Kear, Morgan Knowles, Craig Kopczak, Rhodri Lloyd, Ben Morris, Steve Parry, Christiaan Roets, Matty Seamark, Rhys Williams.

