Keegan Hirst: Wakefield Trinity prop signs one-year contract extension

Keegan Hirst
Keegan Hirst scored one try last season

Wakefield prop Keegan Hirst has signed a one-year contract extension.

Hirst, 29, joined Trinity from Championship side Batley Bulldogs on a one-year deal and made 23 appearances last season.

Coach Chris Chester said: "Keegan is another player who we have been able to secure for another season.

"It was a big step up for him to come in and play at Super League level every weekend but he has achieved that and had a great season."

