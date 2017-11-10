BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Mark Kheirallah scores brilliant 90-metre try for France
England beware - France's Kheirallah scores brilliant 90-metre try
Rugby League
Before England's final Rugby League World Cup group game against France, watch France winger Mark Kheirallah produce one of the best tries of his career against Australia.
WATCH MORE: Burgess, dancing & patriotic pants in the Rugby League World Cup Shuffle
Watch live coverage of England v France in the Rugby League World Cup on Sunday, 12 November, 09:30 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
