BBC Sport - Wales' surf lesson in Australia cut short after sharks spotted nearby
Shark alert cuts short Wales surfing lesson
Rugby League
The Wales rugby league team's surf lesson in the sea off Perth, Australia, is cut short after sharks are spotted in the area.
Wales are in Australia for the Rugby League World Cup, where they face Ireland in their final game on Sunday, 12 November.
