Shark alert cuts short Wales surfing lesson

The Wales rugby league team's surf lesson in the sea off Perth, Australia, is cut short after sharks are spotted in the area.

Wales are in Australia for the Rugby League World Cup, where they face Ireland in their final game on Sunday, 12 November.

