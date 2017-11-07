BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Wales target was always one win, says coach John Kear

Our target was always one win - Kear

Wales coach John Kear says his team is targeting a win against Ireland even though they will be underdogs in the Rugby League World Cup match in Perth.

The team are going surfing in the days leading up to the match, with Kear playing down worries about sharks on Australia's west coast: "They need to worry about us," he jokes.

