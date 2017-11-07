Rugby League World Cup: Wolfhounds make one change for pool match versus Wales

Ireland's George King during the defeat to Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby

Ireland have made one change to their 21-man squad for their Rugby League World Cup pool match against Wales.

Winger Casey Dunne has been drafted into the panel used for the 14-6 loss to Papua New Guinea, with centre Michael Morgan the player to make way.

Only one team can progress from Group C, meaning the Wolfhounds have to beat Wales and also hope PNG lose to the United States to reach the last eight.

Ireland have flown from Port Moresby to Perth for the game on Sunday.

Wolfhounds coach Mark Aston had named the same team for the opening two pool games, but Dunne has now been handed a chance to impress at the expense of Morgan, who scored a try during the opening round win over Italy.

Having lost a tough battle against PNG in Port Moresby on Sunday, the Irish squad have had to relocate to Perth in Western Australia for their third pool match, which has been an added factor in preparations for Aston and his coaching staff.

Wales have lost both of their games at this year's Rugby League World Cup, having lost 50-6 to PNG in their opening match before a record 72-6 defeat to Fiji on Sunday.

Ireland squad: Scott Grix, Shannon McDonnell, Ed Chamberlain, Api Pewhairangi, Liam Kay, Joe Keyes, Liam Finn (capt), Anthony Mullaly, Michael McIllorum, Kyle Amor, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Will Hope, Brad Singleton, George King, Matty Hadden, Joe Philbin, Oliver Roberts, James Hasson, Tyrone McCarthy, Casey Dunne, Jack Higginson.

