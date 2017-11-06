Rugby League World Cup: England make four changes to 17 for France match

Media playback is not supported on this device Rugby League World Cup 2017: England 29-10 Lebanon

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Dates: 27 October to 2 December Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

England coach Wayne Bennett has made four changes to his squad for Sunday's World Cup group match against France.

Mark Percival, Kevin Brown, Mike McMeeken and Scott Taylor come into the matchday 17 for the game in Perth.

Jermaine McGillvary, who faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, is included but Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins, Elliott Whitehead and Chris Heighington are rested for the 10:00 GMT kick-off.

If Australia beat Lebanon on Saturday, England will progress with a win.

Bennett's side will play the Group C winners - either Papua New Guinea or Ireland - in the quarter-finals.

And the Australian will give St Helens centre Percival, Warrington stand-off Brown and Castleford second rower McMeeken their first appearances of the World Cup on Sunday, with prop Taylor on the bench.

Bennett said: "I was pleased with the win against Lebanon but I'm looking for a better performance this week."

Winger McGillvary has been charged for allegedly biting Robbie Farah during England's 29-10 win over Lebanon.

England squad to face France: Gareth Widdop, Stefan Ratchford, Mark Percival, John Bateman, Jermaine McGillvary, Kevin Brown, Luke Gale, Chris Hill, James Roby, James Graham, Ben Currie, Mike McMeeken, Sean O'Loughlin, Alex Walmsley, Thomas Burgess, Scott Taylor, George Williams.