Micky Higham: Ex-Great Britain hooker retires to take up Leigh off-field role

Micky Higham played four Tests for Great Britain and four for England between 2004 and 2009

Former Great Britain and England hooker Micky Higham has retired from professional rugby league to take up an off-field role at hometown club Leigh.

Higham, 37, began and now ends his career at the club, who he helped win promotion back to Super League in 2016.

He also won Super League and Challenge Cup honours across stints with St Helens, Wigan and Warrington.

"I feel very fortunate and honoured to be invited to take on a wide-ranging role," Higham said.

"To be able to be part of the club as they look to return to Super League and then build a long-term future at the top level of the sport is both a huge privilege and very exciting and challenging.

"It was a dream to captain the club back into Super League and to captain them in Super League. They are the proudest moments of my career."

Higham's new role will see him work with the Centurions' community department and also as part of the first grade coaching team.