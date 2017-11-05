BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Wales were in bother in heavy Fiji loss, says coach John Kear
Wales were in bother against Fiji - Kear
Wales head coach John Kear reflects on their 72-6 defeat to Fiji that ended their Rugby League World Cup hopes.
Kear's side will end their campaign on 12 November in Perth against Ireland, who still retain faint hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.
