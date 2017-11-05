BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Wales were in bother in heavy Fiji loss, says coach John Kear

Wales were in bother against Fiji - Kear

Wales head coach John Kear reflects on their 72-6 defeat to Fiji that ended their Rugby League World Cup hopes.

Kear's side will end their campaign on 12 November in Perth against Ireland, who still retain faint hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Top videos

Video

Wales were in bother against Fiji - Kear

Video

Backflips, flares, worldies & FA Cup funnies

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Boreham Wood stun Blackpool in FA Cup

Video

Arnautovic has to step up - Walters

Video

Fiji inflict Wales' worst World Cup defeat

Video

West Ham have lost their way - Allardyce

Video

Late try helps PNG edge past Ireland

Video

Highlights: England ease to victory over Lebanon

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who celebrates best?

Video

Highlights: Cheltenham 2-4 Maidstone United

Video

Watch: Evra kicks fan in head before match

Video

Samoa & Tonga's incredible war dance face-off

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired