BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Fiji thrash Wales by record margin
Fiji inflict Wales' worst World Cup defeat
Wales' hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of the World Cup are ended after a record breaking 14-try thrashing by Fiji.
MATCH REPORT: Fiji 72-6 Wales
