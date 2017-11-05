Rugby League World Cup: Danny Brough one of three Scotland players released

Danny Brough was Scotland's key player in the run to the quarter-finals of the last World Cup

Captain Danny Brough is one of three players released from Scotland's Rugby League World Cup squad for misconduct.

The Huddersfield half-back, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker remained in Christchurch while the squad flew to Cairns to play Samoa next week.

Scotland Rugby League chairman Keith Hogg said it expects everyone "to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour".

"We must respect the sport and everyone involved in it at all times," he said.

"We fully support the code of conduct that is in place for everyone who is involved in the 2017 World Cup.

"Unfortunately, these three players have not adhered to those standards of behaviour and those values and will be leaving early from a tournament that it is a privilege for us to be involved in."

The Scots have lost both of their World Cup Group B matches - against strong sides Tonga and New Zealand - but could still progress because the top three teams from the group go through to the quarter-finals, meaning a win over Samoa could see them reach the quarter-finals.