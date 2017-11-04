Jermaine McGillvary: England winger waits on bite allegation verdict

Media playback is not supported on this device Pundits dismiss McGillvary 'bite' allegation

England winger Jermaine McGillvary faces a wait to find out whether he will serve a ban for an alleged bite on Lebanon captain Robbie Farah.

Farah raised the complaint two minutes into the second half of England's 29-10 win over the Cedars, after he clashed with the Huddersfield man at a ruck.

Referee Ben Thaler put McGillvary on report for the match-review panel to discuss the incident early next week.

"I made a complaint on the field and I'll leave it at that," said Farah.

"Things happen in a split second on the field and you react.

"I don't think I need to say much else. There is a bit of footage there. It's pretty clear for everyone to see what happened on the replay."

Robbie Farah said he was bitten by England's Jermaine McGillvary

All cases go to the World Cup's three-person judiciary panel for review, with any suspension served during the tournament and any remaining ban carried into the player's domestic competition.

Former New Zealand international Robbie Hunter-Paul said half-back Farah had "shoved his arm into the mouth" of McGillvary.

"I've seen bites before. He doesn't move to bite his arm. It may feel like a bite, but I didn't see Jermaine bite him," he told BBC Two.

Ex-England and Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield said he "didn't think there was anything in it".

"I think Farah's response if someone had bit him would have been significantly different," he added.

Both England coach Wayne Bennett and Lebanon boss Brad Fittler refused to be drawn on the incident.

"It's a bit hard for me to make a comment," said Bennett. "I have no more information than you've got. From where I'm sitting I can't tell you whether he bit him or not."

Fittler added: "It's in the hands of the match-review committee now."