Rugby League World Cup: Fiji v Wales (Sun)

Wales were no match for Papua New Guinea in their opening match

Rugby League World Cup: Wales v Fiji Date: Sunday, 5 November Venue: Townsville Stadium, Queensland Kick-off: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

Wales need to show a huge improvement when they face Fiji in their second Rugby League World Cup game.

Coach John Kear reacted to their opening 50-6 defeat by Papua New Guinea by putting his side though a gruelling training regime.

After wilting in the heat at Port Moresby, Wales have been training at the hottest time of the day.

But they will still start as underdogs in Townsville against Fiji, who beat USA 58-12 in their opening match.

Kear also arranged a last-minute session against Italy, who play the USA in the first match of two at the 1300 Smiles Stadium on Sunday.

The former France and England coach has also used criticism of the team in the Australian media to motivate his squad, which shows three changes from the loss against PNG.

Huw Morgan, BBC Wales Sport in Townsville There is a strong feeling Wales are building for future World Cups, opting to ignore the heritage selection policy employed by Ireland and Scotland. St Helens forward Morgan Knowles turns 21 on Sunday and fellow Saint Regan Grace, 20, is a skilful winger who has pace in abundance and a habit of scoring in debuts. Both were shortlisted for Super League Young Player of the Year and promise better times ahead for Wales.

A Wales win would keep alive their hopes of facing England in the quarter-final, but their realistic target remains winning a game in the tournament - something they have not done since 2000.

And they face a Fiji side which scored 11 tries in the demolition of USA and can boast World Cup winner Jarryd Hayne, who was in the Australia side that won in 2013.

Wales' final group game against Ireland may be a more realistic victory chance.

Fiji: Kevin Naiqama (capt), Suliasi Vunivalu, Taane Milne, Akuila Uate, Marcelo Montoya, Jarryd Hayne, Henry Raiwalui, Ashton Sims, Apisai Koroisau, Eloni Vunakece, Viliame Kikau, Brayden Wiliame, Tui Kamikamica, Joe Lovodua, Jacob Saifiti, Junior Roqica, Ben Nakubuwai, James Storer, Pio Seci, Salesi Faingaa, Sitiveni Moceidreke.

Wales: Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams, Michael Channing, Christiaan Roests, Regan Grace, Courtney Davies, Danny Ansell, Craig Kopczak (capt), Steve Parry, Philip Joseph, Rhodri Lloyd, Joe Burke, Morgan Knowles, Matty Fozard, Matthew Barron, Ben Evans, Dalton Grant, Josh Ralph, Ben Morris, Gavin Bennion, Andrew Gay.

Referee: Chris Kendall (England).

