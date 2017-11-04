Rugby League World Cup: England 29-10 Lebanon

Media playback is not supported on this device Jermaine McGillvary races over to put England in front against Lebanon

England 29 (22) Lebanon 10 (6) Tries: Watkins, McGillvary, Hall, Currie, Burgess Goals: Widdop (4) Drop goal: Widdop Tries: Kassis, Wehbe Goal: Moses

England earned their first win at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup by running in five tries against Lebanon.

Having lost their opener to Australia, England led 22-6 at half-time through tries from Kallum Watkins, Jermaine McGillvary, Ryan Hall and Ben Currie.

Thomas Burgess ran in a solo try after the break, but England found it hard to open up spirited Lebanon further.

Lebanon, backed by plenty of expatriates in Sydney, narrowed the gap through Jason Wehbe's late try.

Gareth Widdop struck a drop goal with the last kick of the game to finish off a relatively comfortable win for England.

Assuming Australia defeat Lebanon to finish top, England will confirm their quarter-final place as Group A runners-up by beating France in the final pool game on Sunday, 12 November.

Wayne Bennett's side will play the Group C winners - either Papua New Guinea or Ireland - in the last eight.

'Job done' as England build momentum

England were expected to ease past Lebanon, whose squad is a mix of NRL stars and part-time players, in the first meeting between the two countries.

But the minnows offered plenty of intensity in the opening 20 minutes - which also witnessed some English ill-discipline - before Bennett's men took some control before the break.

A scrappy second period showed few signs of England's attacking threat as some mishandling in wet conditions and a lack of clinical finishing let Lebanon off the hook.

With three of four teams qualifying from each group, England were always expected to ease into the quarter-finals, from where they will expect to reach the last four.

The opening game against Australia was effectively to decide who would top the group and therefore avoid playing the winners of the likely New Zealand and Tonga quarter-final in Pool B in the semi-finals.

Despite the 18-4 defeat against the world's best side last weekend, there were plenty of positives for veteran coach Bennett to take.

The Australian said he did not want to see his team "go backwards" against Lebanon and he won't have enjoyed the lack of fluency in the second half even if his side were defensively sound.

"It was job done, we needed to win. It could have been a banana skin. Now we move on," said Kevin Sinfield, the former England captain and BBC Sport pundit.

McGillvary accused of 'bite'

England winger McGillvary has been one of his side's best performers in the tournament, but there is a concern he could face disciplinary action after being accused of biting by Lebanon skipper Robbie Farah.

The Huddersfield player was placed on report by referee Ben Thaler after Farah complained he was bitten on the arm in a ruck at the start of the second half.

Television replays proved inconclusive about the alleged bite, and English official Thaler referred the incident to a disciplinary panel who will review it after the game.

"You never like seeing those things on a footy pitch - and I reacted," Farah said afterwards.

However, BBC Sport analyst Robbie Hunter-Paul said he did not see evidence that McGillvary "opened his mouth and bit him".

More to follow.

England: Ratchford; McGillvary, Watkins, Bateman, Hall; Widdop, Gale; Hill, Hodgson, Graham, Currie, Whitehead, O'Loughlin.

Interchanges: Walmsley, Heighington, T Burgess, Williams.

Lebanon: Daniel Abou-Sleiman, Travis Robinson, Bilal Maarbani, Adam Doueihi, Abbas Miski, Mitchell Moses, Robbie Farah, Tim Mannah, Jamie Clark, Mitchell Mamary, Alex Twal, Ahmad Ellaz, Nick Kassis.

Interchanges: Ray Moujalli, Michael Lichaa, Jason Wehbe, Elias Sukkar.

Referee: Ben Thaler

