BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Samoa & Tonga's incredible war dance face-off
Samoa & Tonga's incredible war dance face off
- From the section Rugby League
Samoa and Tonga perform their respective pre-match war dances - Tonga's Sipi Tau and the Siva Tau of Samoa - in unison to the delight of a rapt crowd in Hamilton, New Zealand ahead of their Rugby League World Cup match.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: England score five tries in Lebanon win
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired