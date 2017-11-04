BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Pundits dismiss McGillvary 'bite' allegation
Pundits dismiss McGillvary 'bite' allegation
BBC Sport analyst Robbie Hunter-Paul says he does not see evidence that Jermaine McGillvary "opened his mouth and bit" Lebanon skipper Robbie Farah after the incident was referred by referee Ben Thaler to a disciplinary panel for review.
