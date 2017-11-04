Watch highlights as New Zealand's Shaun Johnson becomes the highest points scorer in his nation's history in a 14-try 74-6 victory over Scotland in Christchurch.

MATCH REPORT: Johnson makes NZ history in 14-try win

