BBC Sport - Jermaine McGillvary races over to put England in front against Lebanon

McGillvary races over to put England ahead

Jermaine McGillvary races over the line to put England in front against Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup Pool A match in Sydney.

Watch live coverage of England v Lebanon here.

Available to UK users only.

