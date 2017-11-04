BBC Sport - Jermaine McGillvary races over to put England in front against Lebanon
McGillvary races over to put England ahead
- From the section Rugby League
Jermaine McGillvary races over the line to put England in front against Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup Pool A match in Sydney.
Watch live coverage of England v Lebanon here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired