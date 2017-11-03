BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 52-6 France

Australia hammer France for second win

Watch highlights from Australia's comprehensive 52-6 victory over France in Canberra, in which Wade Graham scored four tries.

MATCH REPORT: Australia 52-6 France

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Australia hammer France for second win

Video

Watch: Evra kicks fan in head before match

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who celebrates best?

Video

Jets defeat Bills with defensive masterclass

Video

Past FA Cup winners aiming for first-round glory

Video

I can't thank Pochettino enough - Winks

Video

Alli rattles Real five years on from debut

Video

Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Video

Rugby union bids to find more female referees

Video

Gary Lineker Meets Cesc Fabregas

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired