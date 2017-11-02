Samisoni Langi: Catalans Dragons sign Tonga international on two-year deal

Samisoni Langi
Samisoni Langi ended the 2017 season with Leigh Centurions

Catalans Dragons have signed Tonga international centre or half-back Samisoni Langi on a two-year contract.

Langi ended last season at Leigh, making nine appearances.

The 24-year-old is in the Tonga squad for the 2017 World Cup but did not feature in their 50-4 win over Scotland in their first group match.

"Having worked closely with him at Sydney Roosters in 2014, I know the quality he will bring on and off the field," said head coach Steve McNamara.

Catalans beat Langi's previous club Leigh 26-10 in the Million Pound Game in September to preserve their Super League status and send the Centurions down to the Championship.

