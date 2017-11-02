BBC Sport - Danny Sculthorpe: Former rugby league player talks about depression after career end
Sculthorpe on struggle after rugby league
- From the section Rugby League
Former Wigan and Wakefield prop forward Danny Sculthorpe talks about his struggle with depression after his rugby league career ended.
Sculthorpe was speaking to an Inside Out special 'Life After Sport', on BBC One in the North West on Monday, 6 November.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired