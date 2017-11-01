Rugby League World Cup: Wales want redemption v Fiji - Kopczak

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales forward Morgan Knowles on his fear of spiders and training in sweltering Townsville

Rugby League World Cup: Papua New Guinea v Wales Date: Sunday, 5 November Venue: Townsville Stadium, Queensland Kick-off: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, highlights on BBC Two from 16:00 GMT. Report, highlights and reaction on BBC Sport website

Captain Craig Kopczak says Wales are ready to put their World Cup back on track against Fiji in Townsville after being thrashed 50-6 in their opener by Papua New Guinea.

"We want to put a few things right, we let ourselves down," said Kopczak.

However, the Salford forward believes Fiji, who beat the USA 58-12, will provide another stern test.

"They're very powerful and skilful, more than Papua New Guinea were," said Kopczak.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Papua New Guinea 50-6 Wales

"There are a few ex-Australian internationals in their team too so it's going to be a tough task."

United States and Italy are also in Townsville before Sunday's double header in which the Hawks face the Azzurri at 06:00 GMT and the Bati and Dragons tackle each other at 08:30 GMT.

"We've seen them (Fiji) out and about, it's been friendly enough but come game day, we'll be enemies."

Fiji have attracted attention on the field, and off it for their singing, and Kopczak wants his side to match their opposition in that regard too.

"We're proud and when it comes to the anthem we'll sing it loudly and proudly," he said.

Wales struggled in the heat in their opening fixture, and head coach John Kear has been holding training sessions in the afternoon in the tropical north Queensland town of Townsville, where temperatures can reach 32 degrees.

Kopczak believes his team-mates are now acclimatising to the temperatures on the pitch

"We've been training in it so come game day we're prepared for it," he said.