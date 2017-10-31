BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Wales' Morgan Knowles on his fear of spiders and training in sweltering Townsville
Scary spiders and training in the heat - Morgan Knowles
- From the section Rugby League
Wales forward Morgan Knowles tells BBC Sport Wales about his fear of spiders and training in sweltering Townsville.
The squad is preparing for Sunday's game against Fiji in Queensland, looking to recover after losing to Papua New Guinea in their opening fixture.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired