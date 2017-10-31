Rugby League World Cup: Italy players investigated after alleged altercation

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ireland 36-12 Italy

Two members of Italy's Rugby League World Cup squad are being investigated after allegedly fighting each other in a bar in Cairns, Australia.

The players, who have not been named, will appear before an internal review committee, said the Federazione Italiana Rugby League (FIRL).

Italy were beaten 36-12 by Ireland in their first match at the World Cup on Sunday.

The Italians play the United States in their next game on Sunday, 5 November.

"It has been reported in social media and news that two members from the Italian Rugby League World Cup squad were involved in an altercation on Sunday, 29 October at an establishment in Cairns," said the FIRL statement.

"FIRL understands the importance of ensuring that players are not to engage in conduct that is detrimental or damaging to rugby league or the Rugby League World Cup.

"Both players involved understand their obligations to the Rugby League World Cup and the acceptable behaviour in public."

A statement from the tournament organiser said it had been "made aware" of an incident, which had been "referred to the integrity unit for investigation" but it could not comment further "until a report has been completed".

