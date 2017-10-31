Rugby League World Cup: Wales make three changes to face Fiji

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Papua New Guinea 50-6 Wales

Rugby League World Cup: Papua New Guinea v Wales Date: Sunday, 5 November Venue: Townsville Stadium, Port Moresby, Kick-off: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, highlights on BBC Two from 16:00 GMT. Report, highlights and reaction on BBC Sport website

Wales coach John Kear has made three changes to his squad for Sunday's World Cup match against Fiji in Townsville.

Chester Butler was concussed on his debut in Saturday's 50-6 defeat by Papua New Guinea, while Sam Hopkins and Matt Seamark are also injured.

Danny Ansell, Joe Burke come in along with Rochdale forward Gavin Bennion, who linked up with the squad after their defeat by PNG in Port Moresby.

Fiji hammered United States 58-12 in their Group D opener.

An arm injury means half-back Seamark misses an international match in the town in which he was born.

Kear says Wales must improve against Fiji after playing like "rank outsiders" in their opener.

Fiji: Kevin Naiqama (capt), Suliasi Vunivalu, Taane Milne, Akuila Uate, Marcelo Montoya, Jarryd Hayne, Henry Raiwalui, Ashton Sims, Apisai Koroisau, Eloni Vunakece, Viliame Kikau, Brayden Wiliame, Tui Kamikamica, Joe Lovodua, Jacob Saifiti, Junior Roqica, Ben Nakubuwai, James Storer, Pio Seci, Salesi Faingaa, Sitiveni Moceidreke.

Wales: Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams, Michael Channing, Christiaan Roests, Regan Grace, Courtney Davies, Danny Ansell, Craig Kopczak (capt), Steve Parry, Philip Joseph, Rhodri Lloyd, Joe Burke, Morgan Knowles, Matty Fozard, Matthew Barron, Ben Evans, Dalton Grant, Josh Ralph, Ben Morris, Gavin Bennion, Andrew Gay.

Referee: Chris Kendall (England).