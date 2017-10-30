Rugby League World Cup: Ireland plan to upset Papua New Guinea

Ireland reached the quarter-finals in 2000 and 2008 but did not win a match at the previous World Cup in 2013.

Ireland captain Liam Finn wants his team to remain focused after a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

The Wolfhounds scored six tries in a 36-12 win over Italy and they have now set their sights on a match-up with Group C favourites, Papua New Guinea.

A win on Sunday would set-up the possibility of a quarter-final clash with England in Melbourne.

"We've got a lot of work to do before we dare to dream of going to Melbourne," Finn said.

Only the winners of Group C will qualify for the last eight, with co-hosts Papua New Guinea leading the way after beating Wales 50-6 on Saturday.

St Helens forwards Kyle Amor and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook were among the tryscorers and part of a powerful Irish forward display and Finn is expecting another tough, physical battle in Port Moresby next Sunday.

"We've been telling the Australian press for the last two weeks that we've got a good team but nobody seemed to be listening and we don't really care," Finn said. "They can listen now if they want to - it's up to them."

"I've not seen them back down yet," he said. "They didn't back down the other day when we faced Tonga in training. They certainly didn't back down against Italy.

"There's three or four lads in this team who really don't care who's who - they're not bothered who they're playing against or what their name is."

John Kear's Welsh team were heavily beaten in their opening match as David Mead scored a hat-trick for the co-hosts, but Finn is also aware that Wales will be targeting their final group match against Ireland as their best chance of ending a winless streak at the World Cup that stretches back to 2000.

"It was a young, inexperienced Wales side and I feel a bit for John with the amount of players unavailable to him. I don't want to sound critical of the players that played, but it's a very high level for them to stand up and match it.

"We've been excited about (the) game in Port Moresby for the whole trip but it's even more exciting now we've got the win under our belts. Next week is important. If we can go there and knock them off, then we're in a good position to get through our group."

"It's all about PNG now," he said. "And even if we go there and do a job, I'm sure Wales will fancy having a crack at us."

