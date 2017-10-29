BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Tonga hammer Scotland in opening match
Highlights: Scotland 4-50 Tonga
- From the section Rugby League
Scotland concede nine tries during a heavy 4-50 loss to Tonga in their opening Group B match at the World Cup in Cairns, Australia.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland 4-50 Tonga
