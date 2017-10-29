BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook seals Ireland win against Italy

McCarthy-Scarsbrook try seals Ireland win

Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook scores Ireland's final try as they begin their World Cup campaign with a 36-12 win over Italy in Cairns.

MATCH REPORT: Ireland 36-12 Italy

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

McCarthy-Scarsbrook try seals Ireland win

Video

Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup

Video

Why everyone loves Anthony Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man City taking football to new level - Shearer

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

West Ham gutted after 97th minute goal - Bilic

Video

Bad shots can be genius - Mourinho on Martial's winner

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

Jubilant England players gatecrash interview

Video

Pro14 Highlights: Benetton 13-24 Edinburgh

Video

Guardiola pleased Man City 'did not panic'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired