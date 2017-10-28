BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Papua New Guinea 50-4 Wales highlights

Highlights: Papua New Guinea 50-4 Wales

David Mead scores a hat-trick as Papua New Guinea thump Wales 50-6 in their opening game of the World Cup in Port Moresby.

MATCH REPORT: Papua New Guinea 50-6 Wales

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

Available to UK users only.

