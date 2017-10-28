BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Paul Aiton scores PNG's final try in 50-6 win over Wales
Aiton seals crushing PNG win over Wales
- From the section Rugby League
Paul Aiton scores Papua New Guinea's 10th and final try as Wales are beaten 50-6 in their opening game of the World Cup in Port Moresby.
MATCH REPORT: Papua New Guinea 50-6 Wales
