Antoni Maria: Catalans Dragons re-sign Leigh Centurions prop

Antoni Maria is part of France's World Cup squad

Catalans have re-signed France international prop Antoni Maria on a two-year contract from Leigh.

Maria left Catalans to join Leigh on a two-year deal at the end of the 2016 season, scoring two tries in 15 appearances last season.

The 30-year-old made 36 appearances in his first spell with the Dragons, having signed from Toulouse in 2012.

"It's very important that we nurture, retain and recruit our French players," head coach Steve McNamara said.

"Our club has always been at its strongest when it's had a strong core group of home grown players and the signing of Antoni helps us move in that direction."