Antoni Maria: Catalans Dragons re-sign Leigh Centurions prop

Antoni Maria
Antoni Maria is part of France's World Cup squad

Catalans have re-signed France international prop Antoni Maria on a two-year contract from Leigh.

Maria left Catalans to join Leigh on a two-year deal at the end of the 2016 season, scoring two tries in 15 appearances last season.

The 30-year-old made 36 appearances in his first spell with the Dragons, having signed from Toulouse in 2012.

"It's very important that we nurture, retain and recruit our French players," head coach Steve McNamara said.

"Our club has always been at its strongest when it's had a strong core group of home grown players and the signing of Antoni helps us move in that direction."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired