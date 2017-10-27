BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 18-4 England highlights
Highlights: Australia beat England in World Cup opener
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as England suffer their 12th consecutive defeat against defending champions Australia in the opening game of the World Cup in Melbourne.
MATCH REPORT: Australia 18-4 England
You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.
Available to UK users only.
