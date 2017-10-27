BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: England's Jermaine McGillvary scores opening try against Australia
England score opening Rugby League World Cup try
- From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary scores the opening Rugby League World Cup try for England against Australia.
Watch live coverage of Australia v England here.
Available to UK users only.
