Jake Connor: Hull FC utility back signs new contract to 2020
-
- From the section Rugby League
Hull FC utility back Jake Connor has signed a new contract with the club until the end of 2020.
The 23-year-old ex-Huddersfield Giants man - also previously dual-registered at Batley Bulldogs and Oldham Roughyeds - joined Hull before the 2017 season.
"It's a great club and they've treated me well since I came here. It was a no-brainer decision for me," Connor told the Challenge Cup holders' website.
"The club is really going places and we're a top-four team now."