Jake Connor: Hull FC utility back signs new contract to 2020

Jake Connor
Jake Connor has scored 11 tries in 31 appearances for Hull FC so far, plus 16 assists

Hull FC utility back Jake Connor has signed a new contract with the club until the end of 2020.

The 23-year-old ex-Huddersfield Giants man - also previously dual-registered at Batley Bulldogs and Oldham Roughyeds - joined Hull before the 2017 season.

"It's a great club and they've treated me well since I came here. It was a no-brainer decision for me," Connor told the Challenge Cup holders' website.

"The club is really going places and we're a top-four team now."

