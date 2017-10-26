BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Your guide to the World Cup
From crunching hits to the Burgesses: Your World Cup guide
- From the section Rugby League
Rugby league fan Ross Fiddes brings you a guide to the World Cup, which gets under way on Friday as England take on hosts and defending champions Australia.
WATCH MORE: Five reasons to get excited about the Rugby League World Cup
Watch Australia v England in the opening match of the 2017 World Cup, Friday 27 October, 09:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
