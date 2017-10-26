Drew Hutchison: Leigh Centurions sign Australian half-back on two-year contract

Hutchison struck the winning drop-goal in the Super Premiership NSW grand final for Illawarra in 2016

Leigh Centurions have signed half-back Drew Hutchison from Australian side St George Illawarra Dragons.

Hutchison, 22, has signed a two-year contract, keeping him at the relegated Super League side until November 2019.

Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said Leigh had beaten "many other clubs" to sign the ex-Junior Kangaroos player.

"Drew is an outstanding signing for Leigh Centurions - he is a very highly-rated and exceedingly talented half-back," he added.

The signing of Hutchison follows the departure of Martyn Ridyard, who rejected a new Leigh contract to join Featherstone and end eight years with the Centurions.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said in a statement he was "disappointed" by Ridyard's decision.