Drew Hutchison: Leigh Centurions sign Australian half-back on two-year contract

Drew Hutchison
Hutchison struck the winning drop-goal in the Super Premiership NSW grand final for Illawarra in 2016

Leigh Centurions have signed half-back Drew Hutchison from Australian side St George Illawarra Dragons.

Hutchison, 22, has signed a two-year contract, keeping him at the relegated Super League side until November 2019.

Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said Leigh had beaten "many other clubs" to sign the ex-Junior Kangaroos player.

"Drew is an outstanding signing for Leigh Centurions - he is a very highly-rated and exceedingly talented half-back," he added.

The signing of Hutchison follows the departure of Martyn Ridyard, who rejected a new Leigh contract to join Featherstone and end eight years with the Centurions.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said in a statement he was "disappointed" by Ridyard's decision.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired