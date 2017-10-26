Rugby League World Cup 2017: England will use Four Nations failure as motivation - Denis Betts

Brothers Tom and Sam Burgess were both involved in the Four Nations defeat by Australia last November

World Cup: Australia v England Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Date: Friday, 27 October Time: 10:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two from and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on BBC Two at 23:50 BST

England will use their 2016 Four Nations disappointment as motivation to win the World Cup, says assistant coach Denis Betts.

England failed to reach the final of the Four Nations last year following defeat by Australia at London Stadium.

They face Australia in the World Cup opener in Melbourne on Friday.

"That experience is the strength of this group now. What this group have done together has brought us to this place," said Betts.

"The World Cup has always been the goal - it's why the coach is here."

Wayne Bennett's England, who will also play France and Lebanon in Group A, could secure an easier route to the final with victory over defending champions Australia at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

However, England or Great Britain have lost 10 straight games against the Wallabies since GB won in Sydney in 2006.

Widnes coach Betts - captain the last time England reached a World Cup final in 1995, when they were beaten 16-8 by Australia - said: "Nothing's won or lost tomorrow.

"We will get better as we go through the tournament.

"We haven't beaten Australia twice in a tournament, whether it be an Ashes series or a World Cup, for a long time and that's got to be the benchmark."

Media playback is not supported on this device Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited 5 for kick off

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.