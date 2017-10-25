Paterika Vaivai: Leigh Centurions sign Gold Coast Titans prop forward

Paterika Vaivai
Samoa-born Paterika Vaivai made 10 NRL appearances this year, scoring one try

Leigh Centurions have signed Paterika Vaivai on a two-year contract until November 2019.

Vaivai joins the Championship club from Australian NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

The prop forward, 25, has also played for Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights.

"Paterika is an outstanding signing. He is an unbelievably powerful player and his explosive, direct running style will be instrumental," head coach Neil Jukes told Leigh's website.

