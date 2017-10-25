BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited 5 for kick off

Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited

BBC Sport explores five reasons why you should get excited about the start of the Rugby League World Cup, which kicks off on Friday.

England face co-hosts and reigning champions Australia in the first of 28 matches over 36 days played across 12 venues in three countries.

READ MORE: All you need to know about the World Cup

WATCH AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND on Friday 27 October on BBC Two and online from 09:00 BST

Available to UK users only.

