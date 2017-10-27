BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Wales vice-captain Elliot Kear on his team-mates

Who is Wales' worst singer? Elliot Kear tells all

Wales vice-captain Elliot Kear reveals all about his World Cup team-mates.

READ MORE: The Welshman who broke rugby's racial barrier

READ MORE: Papua New Guinea v Wales

Top videos

Video

Who is Wales' worst singer? Elliot Kear tells all

Video

My era won't last forever - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

From crunching hits to the Burgesses: Your World Cup guide

Video

WATCH: Caixinha highs and lows

Video

Was this Dyche's plan to deflect job speculation?

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Woodward 'devastated & deeply upset'

Video

I'd never let my players down - Klopp

Video

World Cup door open for England 'apprentices' - Jones

Video

Highlights: England beat Brazil to reach U17 World Cup final

Video

Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited

Video

If Strictly had commentary...

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired