Tommy Lee and Jordan Walne: Hull KR sign St Helens hooker and Salford prop
- From the section Rugby League
Hull KR have signed St Helens hooker Tommy Lee and Salford prop Jordan Walne.
Lee, 29, started his career with Hull FC and has signed a two-year deal with the promoted side.
Walne, 24, made 52 Super League appearances for the Red Devils and has signed a one-year deal.
"Being able to work with Tim Sheens again was a really big draw for me and Hull KR are a very ambitious club," Lee told BBC Radio Humberside.
"They have got a great fanbase and they really get behind the players.
"I think the team will come up with a lot of confidence and there will be some expectation there."