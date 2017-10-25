Tommy Lee and Jordan Walne: Hull KR sign St Helens hooker and Salford prop

Tommy Lee has also had spells with Crusaders, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Salford

Hull KR have signed St Helens hooker Tommy Lee and Salford prop Jordan Walne.

Lee, 29, started his career with Hull FC and has signed a two-year deal with the promoted side.

Walne, 24, made 52 Super League appearances for the Red Devils and has signed a one-year deal.

"Being able to work with Tim Sheens again was a really big draw for me and Hull KR are a very ambitious club," Lee told BBC Radio Humberside.

"They have got a great fanbase and they really get behind the players.

"I think the team will come up with a lot of confidence and there will be some expectation there."