Rugby League World Cup: Sam Burgess says 2017 squad has 'X Factor'

England forward Sam Burgess says the squad for the 2017 World Cup has more "X Factor" than the one that got to the semi-finals of the 2013 tournament.

England were agonisingly beaten by New Zealand four years ago as they missed out on reaching the final as hosts.

Burgess, 28, and England open their 2017 World Cup campaign against holders Australia in Melbourne on 27 October.

"We've got a good chance but it's down to how hard we want to work when it gets hard on the field," said Burgess.

England have often previously had a pack to match Australia and New Zealand but now boast sufficient depth in the backs for coach Wayne Bennett to be able to leave Wigan's Sam Tomkins out of the squad.

"The mood is great. The boys are relaxed. We've trained extremely hard and prepared very well so we're looking forward to what's going to be a great start to the World Cup," the South Sydney Rabbitohs player told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It will be a physical game against Australia and we are more than ready."

France and Lebanon are the other two sides in Group A, from which the top three will progress to the quarter-finals.

The opening game against Australia is crucial because barring a subsequent shock against Lebanon or France, the winner will have a much easier route to the final by avoiding fancied New Zealand.

England were beaten by Australia in the Four Nations last year but Bennett has played down any desire for revenge.

"I don't think it's spurring anybody on," the legendary Australian coach said. "It's over, it's done with.

"We're certainly a lot more relaxed and more comfortable with each other. We are way ahead of where we were last year."

