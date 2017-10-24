Media playback is not supported on this device Wales coach John Kear excited for Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Papua New Guinea v Wales Date: Saturday, 28 October Venue: Oil Search National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, Kick-off: 06:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, highlights on BBC One from 14.15, report, highlights and reaction on BBC Sport website

Wales are boosted by the inclusion of two Super League Young Player of the Year award nominees in Regan Grace and Morgan Knowles in their squad for their first World Cup match on Saturday.

John Kear also picks two new faces in his initial 21-man squad with Halifax's Chester Butler and Josh Ralph of Tweed Head Seagulls in Queensland included.

Neither player had spots in Wales' training squad in July.

Craig Kopczak, who has 19 caps, is selected to skipper the side.

St Helens' 20-year old Grace, from Port Talbot, enjoyed a breakthrough season in Super League.

Wales name 11 of the 17 players who clinched qualification to the World Cup with victory in Italy last October.

The preliminary squad will be cut to 19 players on Friday.

Wales head coach Kear said: "Preparations have gone very well in Brisbane.

"All of the players are working very hard, showing an exemplary attitude and putting their hands up for selection.

"Unfortunately, only 13 players can start and four players can come off the interchange bench.

"I believe the players who get that opportunity will be a credit to themselves, their team and their country.

"However, the players omitted for this first 17 need to show a strength of character to keep their heads down, support their colleagues and, should the opportunity come along in a later game, grab it with both hands."

Wales: Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams, Michael Channing, Andrew Gay, Regan Grace, Courtney Davies, Matt Seamark, Craig Kopczak (c), Steve Parry, Philip Joseph, Rhodri Lloyd, Ben Morris, Morgan Knowles, Matty Fozard, Sam Hopkins, Ben Evans, Chester Butler, Josh Ralph, Dalton Grant, Christiaan Roets, Matthew Barron