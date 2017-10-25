Rugby League World Cup 2017: How code switch helped Matty Hadden realise dream with Ireland

Ireland and Rochdale Hornets prop Matty Hadden gets his hands on the World Cup trophy

Matty Hadden hails from Carrickfergus in County Antrim - in miles and minds, a long way from rugby league territory.

For while rugby union is among the big beasts of Irish sport, its 13-man cousin is pretty close to rock bottom in the food chain.

Funding is minimal, with the latest offering to Rugby League Ireland a paltry 11,000 euros (£9,800), not even enough to cover kit costs, while World Cup warm-up games are financially unviable.

Participation in tournaments is reliant on the largesse of the sport's governing bodies, and thanks to a vast Irish diaspora, coach Mark Aston has an array of Super League stars at his disposal.

Rugby league has an imperceptible presence on the island, with RFL initiatives to establish the game having limited success while many teams have come and gone, reflecting a sport struggling to anchor itself in a foreign land.

It's a battle for survival but exist it does, and 27-year-old prop Hadden illustrates how the domestic game can produce players of the required standard to represent the Wolfhounds on the international stage.

Hadden, who made the crossover from union to league just five years ago, now plays for Rochdale Hornets and is vying for place in Ireland's line-up for the World Cup opener against Italy in the Queensland city of Cairns on Sunday.

Matty Hadden takes a tumble while playing for Ulster in an interprovincial games against Leinster

"To represent Ireland in a World Cup - it doesn't get any better than that," said Hadden.

"I've won 10 caps for Ireland and not many can say that, either in league or union.

"I've already been to one World Cup with the team and I've travelled to countries around the globe to play for Ireland.

"It's also great to train and play alongside team-mates who have won Grand Finals. I learn so much from them and it improves my game."

Hadden was among the thousands of amateur union players in action throughout Ireland each weekend before his switch to league in 2012.

Asked if he fancied a game with rugby league side Strangford Stars, he accepted the challenge and from here a rapid rise in the game began.

Hadden went on to play for Antrim Eels and eye-catching displays earned him a moved to England, first with Oxford and then Rochdale Hornets in 2015.

Rugby League World Cup - Group C Ireland v Italy Cairns (Sun 29 Oct, 04:00 GMT) Ireland v Papua New Guinea Port Moresby (Sun 5 Nov, 06:00) Ireland v Wales Perth (Sun 12 Nov, 07:30)

He helped the Spotland team gain promotion to the Championship, England's second tier, while there was also a quick move up at international level, going from Ireland Amateurs to the senior team.

"I had only seen a bit of rugby league on TV but I thought I would give it a go and I really enjoyed it," added Hadden.

"Rugby league flows better than union. There are no rucks or mauls to slow things down and it's just a great game to play.

"When I was coming through back home, making the Ulster set-up was the be all and end all for most young rugby union players.

"Obviously only a few make it, while the standard of the top amateur competitions is very high, and many players could come over to England to play rugby league as a career like myself."

Prop Brad Singleton, fresh from Grand Final glory with Leeds Rhinos, is among the leading Super League players in the squad but it also includes plumber Casey Dunne, a versatile back with Irish side Longhorns.

Ireland enjoyed successful World Cup appearances in 2000 and 2008, topping their group each time before exiting at the quarter-final stage.

However, they lost all three group matches in the 2013 tournament, including a 50-0 defeat by eventual winners Australia at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Brad Singleton played for Leeds Rhinos as they won the Grand Final against Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford

Ireland won their European qualifier section to secure a place at this year's finals, which are co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

There are four groups in total, with two made up of four teams, with the top three progressing to the quarter-finals.

Ireland will compete in one of two three-team groups, from which only the winners go through to the knockout stages. The Wolfhounds will find it difficult to repeat their feats of 2000 and 2008.

In order to ensure all sides play three games, Ireland will start with an inter-group encounter against Italy.

Papua New Guinea and Wales are Ireland's Group C rivals. It is a meeting with the co-hosts in Port Moresby that is likely to determine their fate.

Ireland are the highest world-ranked team in the group but they face a hostile home crowd in the only country with rugby league as its national sport.

Hot conditions

Stifling heat is likely to be an additional foe in a city with an average temperature in October and November of 27C.

"We know it's going to be tough, but we're relishing the challenge and getting out of the group would be fantastic," said Hadden.

"I was in the squad for the last World Cup but didn't make an appearance, so on a personal level I would love to get a game. It's a major aspiration in my career.

"Another objective, and a big one, is inspiring youngsters back home to take up the game as I think rugby league could become massive in Ireland.

"They can see me, someone who only started playing the game five years ago, in action for Ireland at a World Cup.

"The sport just needs that big hit, a trigger, and this tournament offers the perfect opportunity to provide it."