St Helens: Six sign new deals, with two joining Leigh Centurions on loan

Ricky Bailey made his first-team debut in 2015, having previously played for Telford Raiders

St Helens have given new contracts to six players, with two of them - Ricky Bailey and Jonah Cunningham - joining Leigh Centurions on loan for 2018.

The sextet, including Jake Spedding, Liam Cooper, Ben Morris and Aaron Smith, have all agreed one-year deals.

Spedding, 21, has played three Saints games and full-back Bailey, 20, two.

Cunningham, 19, and Cooper, 20, were on loan at Sheffield in 2017, while Wales' Morris, 20, was loaned to Oldham and Smith, 20, played in 15 reserve games.

Head coach Justin Holbrook told the club website: "It's good to have these younger players back on board as we continue to build for the next season.

"They have all worked hard to secure these contracts, either on loan or in the reserves this year, and we hope to see them improve further in 2018."