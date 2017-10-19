Leigh Centurions sign young pair Jack Blagbrough and Nick Gregson

From the section

Nick Gregson made six appearances for Wigan Warriors last season

Leigh Centurions have signed Jack Blagbrough on a three-year contract and Nick Gregson on a one-year contract.

Former Sheffield Eagles forward Blagbrough, 23, joins the Championship club until November 2020.

Second row forward Gregson, 21, joins from Wigan Warriors and rose through their academy to make his Super League debut in 2016.

He began his career with Wigan St Patricks and scored two tries in 16 games for Warriors.

Gregson also made three appearances on loan for Swinton Lions.