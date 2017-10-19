Mitch Clark: Castleford Tigers sign prop on two-year deal

Mitch Clark has previously played for Doncaster, Bradford and Hull KR

Castleford Tigers have signed prop Mitch Clark on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old spent last season with Hull KR, helping them win promotion back to Super League.

Coach Daryl Powell told the club website: "I'm delighted he has signed for Castleford at this time as I believe he has a big future with us.

"He is an all-action front rower who has great leg speed when carrying the ball and real intent when he is defending."